Forex reached Rs20b thru efforts by Imran-led govt: Gill

SIALKOT: The foreign exchange reserves reached Rs20 billion due to effective strategies of the government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, said PM’s Special Assistant Shahbaz Gill.

While addressing a press conference Wednesday, he said the PTI government, in order to render Faisalabad textile sector viable and competitive internationally, cleared Rs100 to Rs150 billion refunds pending for the last six to seven years in the district. The refunds would benefit not only the industrialists but the labour class also and thus bring boom in the industry, he added.

He said as many as 50,000 powerlooms suffering losses had been shut down in the past due to non-payments, but “now they are functioning and 150,000 labourers have resumed their livelihood”. He said another 30,000 powerlooms would be set up in Faisalabad.

He said the Faisalabad textile industry representatives, during their meeting few weeks ago with the premier, had explained that they faced shortage of at least 200,000 workers. He said industrialists in Sialkot also faced similar issue of labour shortage as industrial units were being revived. He cited that the industries which earlier shifted to other countries like Bangladesh, South Africa etc were now coming back to Pakistan.

Gill highlighted that the non-tax revenue in the country increased from Rs427 billion to Rs1524 billion ,saying it would help the government provide more subsidies, strengthen healthcare facilities such as the programme announced by the Punjab chief minister for health insurance which was to become functional by December 2021 and benefit common man.

He appreciated the efforts of Federal Industries Minister Hammad Azhar, who has introduced a new system through which Rs32 billion revenue has been generated, whereas it was Rs22 billion in the past. He said the incumbent government also increased revenues by reducing its own expenses from day one. The expense of PM House was reduced by 70% during first year and 60% in the second year. “The premier has no “camp house”, and is living in his own house, paying his utility bills from his own pocket,” adding that PM Imran from day one focused on generating employment for youth and masses to boost country’s economy.