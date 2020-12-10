JAC, PDM agree on citizens’ charter for democratic development

LAHORE: After a series of meetings with the Joint Action Committee (JAC) for People’s Rights and the leadership of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), especially PML-N and PPP, have formally shared views on the approach needed for a political movement to protect democracy, human rights and the rule of law.

The JAC believes the failures of the present regime could lead the country to political and economic crisis, while bad governance, wrong decisions and anti-people policies also have caused recession and unbridled price hike. It added that at the same time the increase of authoritarianism on all fronts is undeniable, hurting the interests of the country. It may lead to a political turmoil, whereby the parliament is bypassed as the forum for dialogue and consensus building, and expunged its role as a legislative body. And this has been accompanied by increased militarization of civilian spaces that has undermined the civil authority.

Members of the JAC believe that the emergence of a political movement and the formation of the PDM as a united political platform was an inevitable response to this untenable political and economic situation. It said the civil society has its stake in all the events that shaped the political, economic and social environment in the country. The JAC, therefore, appreciated the PDM’s initiative to invite the civil society for consultation on Pakistan’s current situation and the democratic crisis the nation faced. It said the civil society has always supported movements, whose objective is to foster and strengthen the democracy, promote human rights and preserve the rule of law.

It is in this spirit, the JAC has agreed to continue this critical engagement with the PDM, based on the basic principles of rights and democracy and on the issues enshrined in the citizens’ charter shared with the PDM leadership. While, the JAC supported the PDM efforts to restore the parliamentary democracy and civilian supremacy, it underscored the importance of the movement, following a course that remained within the approved democratic and constitutional framework. The PDM leadership expressed their agreement, appreciated the JAC’s support for the objectives of the PDM movement, and expressed their resolve to undertake comprehensive reforms.