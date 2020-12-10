China vaccine has 86% efficacy against COVID-19: UAE

DUBAI: An experimental coronavirus vaccine developed by China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) has 86% efficacy, the health ministry of the United Arab Emirates said on Wednesday, citing an interim analysis of late-stage clinical trials, a British wire service reported. While the positive data comes soon after last month’s upbeat results from Western rivals, such as Pfizer Inc, Moderna, AstraZeneca Plc and from Russia, neither the UAE nor Sinopharm have released detailed data from the pivotal study. In July, the Gulf Arab state started Phase III clinical trials of the vaccine, developed by Beijing Institute of Biological Product, a unit of Sinopharm’s China National Biotec Group (CNBG). In September, it authorised emergency use of the vaccine for certain groups, the first such international clearance for a vaccine developed in China. The analysis also shows “99% seroconversion rate of neutralising antibody and 100% effectiveness in preventing moderate and severe cases of the disease”, the ministry said in a statement carried by the state news agency. “The analysis shows no serious safety concerns,” it said.