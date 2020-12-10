Marriyum again slams PM Imran

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan is part of the corrupt elite of a developing country who has brought inflation and poverty to the people. PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said this while responding to PM Imran’s welcome statement for Joe Biden. She said Biden should know that corrupt elite from developing countries looted their countries and start pizza business in the US. Imran Sahib should tell the nation the secret of Aleema Baji’s overseas properties instead of flattering Biden, she added. She said the premier should respond to foreign funding case. She said Imran Sahib; you are a fugitive in the foreign funding case worth billions of rupees for six years.