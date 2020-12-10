Sindh cabinet members say ready to leave govt, PA

KARACHI: The members of the Sindh cabinet have claimed the Pakistan People's Party would remain at the forefront of the current movement to revive the democratic order in the country.

Sindh Information and Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Sindh Law and Environment Adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab stated this on Wednesday while jointly briefing media persons about the decisions taken by the Sindh cabinet meeting held earlier in the day.

Both the members of the Sindh cabinet said they would take every step required to ensure the supremacy of the constitutional institutions in the country. “For the purpose, we are even ready to leave the Sindh government and the Sindh Assembly, as we will submit resignations to this effect whenever a decision is made in this regard,” said the provincial cabinet members.

Both the Sindh cabinet members said they would submit the resignations to this effect to the PPP leadership and the Sindh Assembly speaker. They said that they would not submit any mock resignations to this effect.