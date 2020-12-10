Opp parties looking at each other for resignations: Babar

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan on Wednesday said the opposition parties are looking at each other on the issue of resignations from assemblies.

“Nawaz Sharif, Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Maryam Nawaz are playing the politics of resignations as they are out of the parliament,” he said in a special talk with The News/Jang on Wednesday.

He said Prime Minister Imran has ended the culture of confrontation between the government and state institutions.

On the issue of the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s plan of resignations from assemblies, Awan questioned why they are sending resignations to their party leaders instead of the speakers of relevant assemblies.

“The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) does not have any people-friendly agenda but only one point agenda of “Abu Bachao Mohem (save daddy mission),” he said.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement held a five-hour meeting but their press conference was not more than 5-minute long and.

They even did not take five questions in the press conference and were bowled out over the third question, he said, adding that the opposition should submit resignations and once they are accepted, by-elections will be held according to the

Constitution and no seat will remain vacant. He said resignations can’t stop the working of assemblies.

Dr Awan said there are only two constitutional steps for the dissolution of the National Assembly as either Prime Minister dissolves it or it is dissolved automatically after completion of its five year constitutional term that it will do.

He said the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) will not repeat its mistake of 1985.

The Pakistan People’s Party ruled the country for 33 years out of 72 years of Pakistan’s history and how it could think of resignations. He said the leadership of the PPP and the PML-N is facing cases of money laundering and despite bearing with the same pressure do not trust each other.