Moore hopeful of more magic in Hong Kong

LONDON: Ryan Moore believes Magical is capable of notching up her eighth Group One success in Sunday’s Longines Hong Kong Cup at Sha Tin.

Former Aidan O’Brien-trained runners Highland Reel, Yeats, Minding and Rock Of Gibraltar all claimed seven top-level successes, but Magical could raise the bar for the Ballydoyle handler if she triumphs in the 10-furlong feature.

Magical added both the Tattersalls Gold Cup and Irish Champion Stakes to her tally this term and was last seen chasing home Tarnawa in the Breeders’ Cup Turf at Keeneland last month.

While Moore believes she is the one to beat, he is wary of the Japanese-trained challenge as well as home hope Furore, who has won his last two outings for Tony Cruz.

Moore said: “She’s been great for a long time and it’s fantastic that she’s here. She’s won seven Group Ones.

“The reality is they probably have her to beat, but again you always respect the horses that are in there.

“There’s three smart Japanese horses in there that have all won Group Ones (Danon Premium, Win Bright and Normcore).

“And Furore is in good shape. It’s a small field, but there’s not a bad one in there, I don’t think.”

Moore also teams up with the O’Brien-trained Mogul in the Longines Hong Kong Vase, with the colt having finished fifth in the Breeders’ Cup Turf on his latest run.

Moore will also be in action in the Hong Kong Sprint as he teams up with Japanese contender Danon Smash.