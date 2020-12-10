Bristol to complain over Radradra’s Fiji treatment

LONDON: Bristol will make a formal complaint to World Rugby over Fiji’s injury management of their star player Semi Radradra.

The Fiji centre is set to miss Bristol’s opening two Heineken Champions Cup games against Clermont Auvergne and Connacht after suffering a leg injury during the Autumn Nations Cup victory over Georgia at Murrayfield last Saturday.

But Bristol rugby director Pat Lam says the situation could have been avoided if Fiji had taken him off and not kept him on for the entire 80 minutes. Lam revealed that Radradra subsequently suffered “a serious bleed” in his leg and he could now be sidelined for three weeks.

“The (Bristol) medical staff had to get on top of it. We scanned it, and unfortunately it could be two, maybe three weeks, that he is out. What’s disappointing about it is that Fiji had that game won early.”