Batson wants change to back up players taking a knee

LONDON: Brendon Batson believes football can set an example for society but cannot be the “silver bullet” in the fight against racism.

The former West Brom defender also wants to see change to back up players taking a knee.

The 67-year-old was saddened after Millwall fans booed their players for taking a knee ahead of Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Derby.

“Football can’t be the silver bullet for all issues within our society but within the industry steps have to be taken to show better representation within our game,” Batson, who is a patron of Show Racism the Red Card which celebrates its 25th anniversary on Wednesday, told the PA news agency.

“I feel there comes a time where the symbolism of it has to be backed up by action. That’s what everyone is waiting for now, to see some tangible difference. One of the straplines we hear all the the time is football’s for all, equal opportunities but we know on the face of it there doesn’t appear to be that.

“The anti-racism campaigns have given people a voice to say we don’t have to put up with the abuse. With the Millwall incident, what gets me is people try to tie it into the pollical element of the Black Lives Matter movement. It’s a symbolic gesture to say ‘everyone is equal’.”

Moves have been made to tackle racial inequality and in October the Football Association launched the Football Leadership Diversity Code, with clubs required to meet a diversity target of 15 per cent in new executive jobs and 25 per cent in coaching roles.

Along with Garth Crooks and Paul Elliott, Batson also helped pioneer the Elite Coach Placement Programme in 2018, a joint scheme between the PFA and FA to give BAME coaches placements in the England squads.

Batson, who was born in Grenada, was Arsenal’s first black player after joining as an apprentice in 1969 before moving to Cambridge and then West Brom in 1978.

He joined Laurie Cunningham and Cyrille Regis at The Hawthorns to become trailblazers for black players but experienced racism, including on his Albion debut at Birmingham.