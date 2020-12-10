No one is listening

Following a rapid rise in coronavirus cases in Lahore, the healthcare authorities enforced smart lockdowns in several areas of the city. On the other hand, the PDM, which is not paying attention to the current grave situation, is about to stage its protest in Lahore against the sitting government. The PDM’s intransigence won’t help the supporters of the opposition parties, who will risk their lives by attending these mass gatherings.

By asking their voters to show their support by attending the rallies, the parties are giving a clear message that they don’t care about the lives of the people. The government must not allow the PDM to stage protests and gather huge crowds.

Ali Aqdas

Lahore