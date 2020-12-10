Govt defeat as peers renew demand for devolved role in UK internal market

LONDON: Peers have inflicted a fresh defeat against the government in their demand for the devolved administrations to have a voice in the future operation of the UK internal market post-Brexit.

It came as the House of Lords continued their legislative tussle with the Commons — known as parliamentary ping-pong — over the UK Internal Market Bill. Despite MPs rejecting a series of changes made by the upper chamber, peers have pressed them to think again.

In the latest show of defiance, peers backed by 320 to 215, majority 105, a renewed call to give the devolved administrations a key role in the coordination of the single market through so-called common frameworks, which manage the extent of divergence across policy areas. Critics argued this cooperative process stood threatened to be bypassed by the Bill, with rules imposed centrally by the Westminster government. But in the latest twist to the Brexit saga, peers will also be asked by the government to again strip out law-breaking powers that would enable ministers to override parts of the Brexit divorce deal — known as the Withdrawal Agreement — brokered with Brussels last year.

This is despite them being restored by the Commons earlier this week. However, Boris Johnson has subsequently dropped the controversial plans after the UK and EU reached an agreement on the implementation of the divorce deal.

Although separate from the deadlocked post-Brexit trade deal talks, it could improve relations between the two negotiating teams. Nevertheless, peers still remain unhappy with other aspects of the Bill, particularly around what they see as the centralisation of power in London.

Independent crossbencher Lord Hope of Craighead said: “We want this to be a UK internal market. That means it needs to suit the needs and aspirations of all parts of the UK, which may differ greatly from one part to the other.”

He added: “It is not about creating barriers. It is about allowing for policy divergence in ways that are found by agreement to be consistent with the internal market.”

But Cabinet Office minister Lord True warned there were “significant drawbacks” to the fresh attempt to amend the Bill, which could create business uncertainty.

Labour frontbencher Baroness Hayter of Kentish Town said: “We thought that this Bill would respect the devolution realities whilst helping to ensure the UK market to prosper for the sake of business, consumers, workers, our agriculture and the environment.”

But instead, she said the government had put in the legislation market access rules that “trumped rather than solidified the common frameworks programme”, which had been “built on consensus rather than top down diktat”.

She said: “The amendments build on the devolution settlements and would support and strengthen the Union as well as creating what we all want — a successful growing market, which is in the interest of all our citizens.”