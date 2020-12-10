Three more fall prey to Indian aggression in Kashmir

HELD SRINAGAR: Three more Kashmiri youths were killed by Indian forces in the central Pulwama district of India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the youths were killed by the troops in a brutal cordon and search operation in district’s Tiken locality. One person was also wounded due to the firing of the occupation troops. The operation was ongoing as the last reports came in. Talking to the media, a senior police officer claimed that the youths were militants and were killed in an “encounter” with the troops.

Separately, an elderly man was killed after he was hit by a vehicle carrying soldiers of the Indian Sashastra Seema Bal in the Malpora area of Kulgam district. In an unrelated development in Baramulla, four civilians were injured in a grenade blast in district’s Singhpora area.