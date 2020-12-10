Imran welcomes Biden’s intent to go after dirty money

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday welcomed US President-elect Joe Biden’s declared intent of a policy to target dirty money — an initiative matching the former’s vision and key focus of a decades-long political struggle.

“I welcome US President elect Biden’s declared intent of a policy targeting dirty money,” the Prime Minister tweeted sharing a media report — “Joe Biden is expected to make a crackdown on illicit finance both at home in the United States and abroad a centerpiece of his administration”.

As per an article published in US-based Foreign Policy magazine, Biden, as vice president, had also spearheaded Obama administration’s fight against corruption and kleptocracy which he also echoed in his article published in another publication this spring.

“I will lead efforts internationally to bring transparency to the global financial system, go after illicit tax havens, seize stolen assets, and make it more difficult for leaders who steal from their people to hide behind anonymous front companies,” Biden had said in his write up in published in Foreign Affairs magazine.

Khan also said that the developing countries were being impoverished by their corrupt elites who launder money to richer countries and offshore tax havens.