Covid-19 jab: Warning after two NHS workers suffer allergic reaction

LONDON: Regulators have issued a warning that people who have a history of “significant” allergic reactions should not currently receive the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine after two people who had the jab on Tuesday had allergic reactions.

Two NHS staff members who received the vaccine on the first day of the mass vaccination programme suffered an allergic reaction, the NHS in England has confirmed.

It is understood both staff members have a significant history of allergic reactions – to the extent where they need to carry an adrenaline auto-injector with them. They were among thousands who received the vaccine on Tuesday.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has given precautionary advice to NHS trusts that anyone who has a history of “significant” allergic reactions to medicines, food or vaccines should not receive the vaccine. The NHS in England said all trusts involved with the vaccination programme have been informed.

This means that anyone scheduled to receive the vaccine on Wednesday was to be asked about their history of allergic reactions.

The MHRA advice states: “Any person with a history of a significant allergic reaction to a vaccine, medicine or food (such as previous history of anaphylactoid reaction or those who have been advised to carry an adrenaline auto-injector) should not receive the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine.

“Resuscitation facilities should be available at all times for all vaccinations. Vaccination should only be carried out in facilities where resuscitation measures are available.”

They developed symptoms of “anaphylactoid reaction” shortly after receiving the vaccine, but both recovered after the appropriate treatment.

Pfizer said the vaccine was “well tolerated” during the trials with “no serious safety concerns”.

A spokeswoman said: “We have been advised by MHRA of two yellow card reports that may be associated with allergic reaction due to administration of the Covid-19 BNT162b2 vaccine.

“As a precautionary measure, the MHRA has issued temporary guidance to the NHS while it conducts an investigation in order to fully understand each case and its causes.

“Pfizer and BioNTech are supporting the MHRA in the investigation.”

Meanwhile, England’s chief medical officer has said the UK should have three or four vaccines against Covid-19 by the middle of next year, adding that the jabs are being closely monitored for safety.

Professor Chris Whitty said around 20 million people are in the first phase of the NHS vaccination programme, including all those over the age of 50, plus healthcare workers, care home staff and elderly people.

He told the Commons Health and Science Committee he expects to have a “portfolio” of several vaccines by the middle of 2021, but advised that the rollout process should still proceed “carefully”.

He said: “The aim would be to roll out this vaccine and any others that get a licence and are effective and safe. We expect, probably by the middle of the year, to have a portfolio of three or four vaccines which we can actually use.”