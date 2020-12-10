2 POs killed in encounter

KOHAT: The police claimed to have killed two proclaimed offenders and arrested their three accomplices during an encounter in the mountainous Muhammadzai area on Kohad-Hangu road on Wednesday.

District Police Officer Javed Iqbal said that two alleged proclaimed offenders identified as Nadeem and Abdullah were shot dead in an encounter with police in the hilly Muhammadzai area on Kohad-Hangu road.

He said that their three accomplices, whose names could not be ascertained, were also arrested in the action.