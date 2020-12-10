Butchers punished

MANSEHRA: The district administration and Police Department on Wednesday arrested 13 butchers and fined several others for selling meat on the meatless day.

A joint team of police and district administration led by the Assistant Commissioner Jawad Sardar Marwat raided the shops on the Abbottabad Road, Shinkiari Road, Kashmir Road and Lari Adda area and fined 25 butchers.

The officials fined traders and shopkeepers found defying the standard operational procedures enforced to protect the people from coronavirus spread. The hoteliers were fined as well.