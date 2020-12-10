Staff posted at all police stations of N Waziristan

MIRANSHAH: District Police Officer Shafiullah Khan said on Wednesday that all the police stations have been activated and were now fully functioning in N Waziristan tribal district.

He said that station house officers and other staff had been posted in all the nine police stations as per the directives of Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi.The official added that the police had become a professional and a strong force in a short span of time in the district. He said the police force morale was high and it was moving forward with full cooperation of local people and other law enforcing agencies.

PROTEST: The elders of Haiderkhel tribe blocked the Miranshah-Bannu road for vehicular traffic to protest the suspension of electricity in Mir Ali tehsil. The protesters gathered in Mir Ali and erected barriers on Miranshah-Bannu road.