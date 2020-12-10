Four more die of Covid-19

NOWSHERA: Four people, including three women, died from the coronavirus at the Qazi Hussain Ahmad Medical Complex here on Wednesday, sources said.

The sources said that the fresh deaths has taken to eight the number of deaths from the coronavirus in the second wave of the Covid-19 in the Nowshera district. They said that another nine women and five men were infected with Covid-19 in the district, taking the number of the coronavirus cases to 55 in the district.

The test results of 456 patients were still awaited. Up to 103 people have been quarantined at homes. The deceased were identified as Ziaullah, 75, wife of Hayat Mohammad, 55, mother of Aftab, 65, and mother of Azizul Haq, 70.