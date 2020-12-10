Arrest of journalist’s killers demanded

HANGU: The Pakistan People’s Party (Minority Wing) on Wednesday asked the government to arrest the killers of journalist Qais Javed and provide protection to the journalist community in the country.

Talking to media, PPP (Minority Wing) provincial president Naseeb Chand said that journalist Qais Javed was brutally murdered in Dera Ismail Khan city recently but the district administration and police were yet to arrest his killers.

He said that killing was meant to harass minorities as the slain journalist was from the minority community, adding it was also an attempt to gag free media.

“The journalists, who are writing truth and rendering sacrifices of their lives are true heroes of the nation,” Naseeb Chand said. He added that the government had miserably failed to provide security and protection to the people, particularly the journalist community.

He demanded the government to announce a special compensation package for the family of the slain journalist.