Thu Dec 10, 2020
December 10, 2020

Obituary

Islamabad

 
December 10, 2020

RAWALPINDI: Syed Mehmood ul Hassan died on Wednesday, says a press release.

He was brother in law of Syed Nasirul Haq, Accounts Officer, daily Jang, Rawalpindi, and Nadeemul Haq, Naveedul Haq, Nazirul Haq, Nazimul Haq and Zulfiqarul Haq. His funeral prayers will be offered at Niazi Street no. 11, Samanabad, Lahore.

