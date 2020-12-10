RAWALPINDI: Syed Mehmood ul Hassan died on Wednesday, says a press release.

He was brother in law of Syed Nasirul Haq, Accounts Officer, daily Jang, Rawalpindi, and Nadeemul Haq, Naveedul Haq, Nazirul Haq, Nazimul Haq and Zulfiqarul Haq. His funeral prayers will be offered at Niazi Street no. 11, Samanabad, Lahore.