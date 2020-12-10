Gas pressure restored: SNGPL

Rawalpindi: General Manager, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines, Mukhtar Shah Wednesday said that after the addition of 15 MMCED gas to the supply system in Rawalpindi region, the overall supply of gas is uniform throughout the city and Cantonment area as no major complaint has been registered.

Talking to this agency, Mukhtar Shah said SNGPL was always committed to provide equal gas pressure to the consumers and overcome the demand-supply gap.

He said that the Illegal use of gas compressors has led to low gas pressure problems in the inner city, adding that special teams have been constituted to launch a crackdown against those who are depriving their neighbours of the gas facility by using the compressors.

He also added that many residents use a fridge compressor to suck in more gas to increase its flow and terming it dangerous and advised not to use illegal practices.

The company requests the customers to practice gas conservation at homes by discontinuing the illegal use of compressors to meet their unauthorized gas consumption and refrain from tampering with meters, he added.

He appealed to the people to be careful in using gas appliances to avoid any untoward situation.