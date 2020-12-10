Decision to relocate Himalayan bears to sanctuary abroad hangs in balance

Islamabad : The relocation of two Himalayan bears to a sanctuary in Jordan again hangs in balance as the relevant authorities are still trying to convince a local sanctuary to adopt these dancing bears.

According to the details, these two bears—Suzi and Bablu—were supposed to be relocated to a Jordanian sanctuary run by the Princess Alia Foundation but when Amir Khalil, a veterinarian from Four Paws, arrived in Pakistan he was informed that the decision about the relocation of bears was yet to be approved by the relevant authorities.

The forest guard informed that Suzi is now living in the lion’s enclosure after her surgery where there are water and grass for her to roam around. Her wound is fully healed and she is now receiving a diet also including fruits and honey.

It is pertinent to mention here that these dancing bears that had torture marks were rescued from their captors years ago and moved to Islamabad Zoo.

When Islamabad High Court ordered to relocate all animals of the zoo to safe sanctuaries, the relevant authorities requested other zoos and sanctuaries in the country if they could take these bears, but no one was ready to take them.

The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board informed the court that the health of the bears had improved and they were fit to relocate to any other country.

The details further revealed that Amir Khalil was not aware of the fact that the decision to relocate the Himalayan bears was not approved, due to which he arrived in Pakistan after accompanying an Asian elephant Kaavan to a safe sanctuary in Cambodia.

This scribe tried to get official words from the relevant quarters but it seemed that everyone was waiting for the directives from the highest authorities.