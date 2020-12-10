PDM leaders granted bail

Rawalpindi : The Civil Judge, Rawalpindi Omar Hasan on Wednesday granted bail to 12 Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders including PML-N former mayor Sardar Naseem Khan and former MNA Malik Ibrar.

They were arrested for taking out a rally without local administration’s permission and in violation of a ban on large gatherings given the COVID-19 situation in the country.

The arrested political activists were presented before the court which after hearing the arguments from both sides ordered their release against the surety bonds worth Rs30,000 for each.

On November 12, Cantonment Police Station registered a case against several political activists for holding a rally from Kamran Market to Rawalpindi Press Club. The FIR was lodged against political activists under Sections of 7, 17, and 18 of the Punjab Infectious Diseases (Prevention and Control) Ordinance 2020 and 147/149 of Pakistan Penal Code.