Islamabad mayor poll process starts

Islamabad : Nine apparent aspirants for the slot of the mayor Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) obtained nomination papers for the election fixed for December 28.

The papers were obtained after the Returning Officer issued a public notice for the election of the MCI hence opening the process for the local body of Islamabad. The seat had fallen vacant after PML-N’s Sheikh Ansar Aziz stepped down in October, alleging for not being allowed to work and facing undue interference.

Candidates can submit nomination papers to the Returning Officer on December 11. After which the Returning Officer will release the preliminary list of candidates. Those, who obtained nomination papers include Raja Shiraz Kiani, Ch. Azhar Mehmood, Malik M Rafiq, Khurram Bakhtiar, Malik Sajid, Mehtab Ahmed Khan, Syed Zaheer Ahmed, Ch. Riffat Javaid and Faisal Naeem.