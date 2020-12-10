9 deaths in twin cities

Rawalpindi : The spread of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 could not be slowed down at least here in the federal capital and Rawalpindi district from where over 470 patients per day on average were being reported in the last four days while in the last 24 hours, another 457 patients were confirmed positive from the region and the virus claimed another nine lives.

The number of deaths caused by the virus from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district has crossed the figure of 800 on Wednesday while the total number of patients so far reported from the region reached 43,896. Of 802 deaths from the region, 345 were reported from ICT and 457 from Rawalpindi.

Data collected by ‘The News’ reveals that as many as four confirmed patients of coronavirus illness died of the disease in the federal capital in the last 24 hours while as many as 359 new patients were tested positive for the illness taking the tally to 33,420 of which 26,795 have recovered. On Wednesday, there were 6,280 active cases of COVID-19 in the federal capital.

In Rawalpindi, another five patients died of the illness in the last 24 hours while 98 new patients were tested positive taking the tally to 10,476. To date, a total of 8885 confirmed patients from the district have recovered from COVID-19.

On Wednesday, there were a total of 1134 active cases of the disease from Rawalpindi district of which 73 were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities including Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital, Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Red Crescent Hospital in town while 1061 confirmed patients were in home isolation.