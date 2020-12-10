Lake City Winter Ladies Classic Golf today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The first Lake City Winter Ladies Classic Golf Tournament will be contested on Thursday (today) at the Lake City Golf Course.
This 18-hole golf competition will be played by twelve girls besides experienced ladies.
The competing ladies will be allowed a handicap of 36 and below and the three best gross performers and three best net score achievers will be honored with awards. While competition in these two segments is expected to be heated and impassioned.