Netsol, Descon enter Premier Super League final

LAHORE: Netsol and Descon reached the final of the fourth edition of the Premier Super League and IGS.

The two semi-finals were played at Ittefaq Ground. Netsol defeated IGS by 7 wickets. IGS piled up 143 runs. Ali Butt scored 50 runs. Faraz Hassan got three wickets. Mumtazul Haq got two wickets. Netsol achieved the target for the loss of three wickets. Adnan Butt (51) and Shehzad Rafi (36) batted well. Usman Azhar, Ashfaq Tahir and Arsalan Pervez took one wicket each. Adnan Butt was declared the Man of the Match.

In the second semi-final, Descon defeated DPS by 13 runs. Descon scored 215 for 7. Mubashir Iqbal and Rana Tahir scored 102 and 55, respectively. Mohammad Jawad and Mudassar Rathore took three and two wickets, respectively. DPS managed 202 in reply. Muhammad Siddique scored 62.

Rana Tahir and Syed Mujahid Ali took three wickets. Mubashir Iqbal got two. Captain Descon Mubashir Iqbal was declared the best player.

The final will be played on December 12 between Netsol and Descon at the LCCA Cricket Ground.