Pakistan, Turkey to enhance cooperation in sports

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and his delegation had a meeting with Bilal Erdogan, the son of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, in Istanbul on Wednesday.

The promotion of traditional sports between the two countries was discussed at length during the meeting. Both sides agreed to enhance mutual efforts for the promotion of sports. Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Rai Taimoor on this occasion said that an exchange programme of popular traditional sports will be launched between Pakistan and Turkey.

The minister further said that Pakistan will extend every kind of help for the growth of kabaddi in Turkey. He gave a suggestion to include kabaddi in World Nomad Games.

He also invited Bilal Erdogan to participate in the extravaganza of Pakistan’s traditional sports which he accepted.

Bilal Erdogan, who is also President of World Ethnosports, said that the two countries will work together for the promotion of traditional sports in Pakistan.