FIH unveils bidding process for 2023 WCs

ISLAMABAD: The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has launched bidding process for hosting the 2023 FIH Hockey5s World Cups for men and women.

The Hockey5s’ flagship event is a brand-new FIH competition. A total of 16 teams per gender will take part in the inaugural edition.

Last year, the FIH’s Executive Board had decided to create an FIH Hockey5s World Cup with a view to boost the development of hockey globally through the promotion of its 5-a-side format. Continental Hockey5s tournaments will be organised and act as qualifiers for the World Cup.

FIH CEO Thierry Weil said: “The FIH Hockey5s World Cup will enable a number of national associations, smaller ones in particular, to participate in a World Cup -- or the qualifiers of a World Cup -- while they’re currently struggling to do so with the 11-a-side format. This is good for the overall growth of our sport. Furthermore, we strongly believe in the power of Hockey5s to welcome new players and fans in the hockey community.--

Additionally, the FIH also opened bidding process to host the 2023 FIH Hockey Junior World Cups.

Both bidding processes are open to all national associations, with March 5, 2021 as a deadline to submit their documents for 2023 FIH Hockey5s World Cups and March 31, 2021 for the 2023 FIH Junior World Cups.