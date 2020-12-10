WAPDA come from behind to crush Asia Ghee Mills

KARACHI: WAPDA came from 0-1 down to crush Asia Ghee Mills 4-1 in their Group E outing of the National Football Challenge Cup at Lahore on Wednesday.

Asim Ahsan provided Asia Ghee Mills lead in the 47th minute after a barren first half. Zubair Qadeer hit a double inside three minutes (73rd and 75th) to put WAPDA ahead. Ashfaq Uddin afterwards struck twice, in the 80th and 85th minutes, to seal a comfortable win for his side.

In another clash of the same pool, Naveed Ahmad hit in the 47th minute to enable Navy to prevail over SA Farms 1-0.

In a Group F show, Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) overwhelmed SA Gardens 3-1.

International Saadullah struck in the eighth minute to put SSGC ahead. In the tenth minute, Saddam Hussain doubled the lead for the Karachi-based side before Saadullah scored his second in the 27th minute to give 3-0 lead to SSGC.

SA Gardens reduced the deficit at the stroke of half time. The second half went barren with SSGC sealing a big win.

The match between Masha United and Wohaib FC in the same group ended in a goalless draw.

The Group G outing between Hazara Coal Company and Pakistan Air Force (PAF) ended in a 2-2 stalemate. Faisal struck twice for PAF in the 17th and 52nd minutes. For Hazara Coal Company, Qurban Ali hit one in the 40th minute and Javed struck at the stroke of half time.

The match between SNGPL and Nimso FC ended in a 1-1 draw. Sada Bahar put SNGPL ahead in the 12th minute before Jamshed Ahmad struck the equaliser in the 86th minute.