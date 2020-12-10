Imperial Hydroponics, Diamond Paints/FG Polo register contrastive victories

LAHORE: Imperial Hydroponics and Diamond Paints/FG Polo registered contrastive victories in the Hamdan Cup for Lahore Open Championship matches here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Wednesday.

The first match of the day proved to be a thrilling encounter where both the teams went head-to-head and after a tough fight, Imperial Hydroponics emerged as the winners, beating Pricemeter.pk/Kalabagh Polo by 5-4.

Imperial Hydroponics dominated the match right from the word go as they first fired in a field goal and then converted a 40-yard penalty to gain 2-0 lead.

Both the sides fought well in the second chukker, but Pricemeter succeeded in hitting a field goal to make it 2-1. Imperial Hydroponics started the third chukker with another field goal to stretch their lead to 3-1 but Pricemeter then bounced back in style and thrashed two back-to-back goals to level the score.

In the fourth and decisive chukker, both the teams matched fire with fire and converted one goal apiece to square the things at 4-all.

In the dying moments of the encounter, Imperial Hydroponics got a 40-yard penalty, which was successfully converted by James Fewster, which guided them to a 5-4 triumph.

James Fewster hammered all the five goals for the winning team.

The match between Diamond Paints/FG Polo and Remounts proved to be a one-sided affair, as the former thrashed the latter 8-2. Tom Brodie was the man behind this convincing victory as he cracked a quartet. Mian Abbas Mukhtar and Mir Huzaifa Ahmed struck two goals each.