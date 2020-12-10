Players hurt by Covid-19 start receiving PFF assistance

KARACHI: Deserving football players have started receiving assistance from PFF’s Covid Relief Fund, the PFF NC said on Wednesday.

The NC said as many as 50 deserving current and former football players will receive Rs50,000 each as part of the Covid Relief Fund in the coming days.

“The amount has already been received by more than 30 players,” NC said.

The PFF NC formed a COVID Relief Fund Committee in August, comprising Mohammad Ajmal, Sardar Rauf, Col. Younus Changezi, Col Karim Ahmad Shah and Qibtiya Jamshed.

The mandate of the committee was to recommend former and current football players (men and women) who have been significantly affected financially by the coronavirus pandemic and some former players who are in financial difficulties for other reasons. The fund was created from existing PFF funds.

“The PFF appointed independent committee members to avoid politicisation of the process,” the committee said.

“The NC has fulfilled its responsibility to assist former and current football players financially in these tough times triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic,” said PFF NC Chairman Humza Khan. “The well being of football players is one of PFF's top priorities,” he added.