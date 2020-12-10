Proteas to be fourth team to tour Pakistan in 15 months

LAHORE: South Africa will become the fourth country to tour Pakistan in the last 15 months, after Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe when they arrive early next year for two Tests and three T20Is.

Zimbabwe played three ODIs and as many T20Is in Pakistan recently.

Before the summer tour to England, Pakistan had hosted Sri Lanka and Bangladesh for Tests.

Since 1995, the two sides have played 11 Test series with South Africa winning seven and Pakistan only one -- in 2003.

The two teams have previously played two bilateral T20I series, in the UAE. Both were won by South Africa.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said: “I am delighted that South Africa have confirmed their tour to Pakistan and look forward to captaining my country for the first time in a home Test at a venue where we recently won our maiden HBL Pakistan Super League title.

“Looking at the calendar of international cricket in 2021, I am pleased we are playing more against the sides which are ranked above us.

“With the amount of cricket that is lined up in 2021, I am excited that a number of promising and budding cricketers will get chances to break into the national side and cement their places. This is critical to Pakistan’s future in developing a strong and formidable nucleus of players who can step up and challenge any opposition anywhere in the world,” he added.

Tour itinerary

26-30 Jan – 1st Test, Karachi

4-8 Feb – 2nd Test, Rawalpindi

11 Feb – 1st T20I, Lahore

13 Feb – 2nd T20I, Lahore

14 Feb – 3rd T20I, Lahore