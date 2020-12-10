Rupee remains firm

KARACHI: The rupee edges down against the dollar in the interbank market on Wednesday due to mild importers’ dollar demand, and dealers said the domestic currency would trade in a range-bound manner in the coming days.

The rupee closed at 160.49 against the dollar, compared with the previous closing of 160.47.

In the open market, the rupee ended at 160.70 versus the greenback, compared with the Tuesday’s closing of 160.60.

Dealers said the market saw a dull trading activity and nothing much happened during the session.

“There was a subdued dollar demand from importers, amid fewer payments, and the supply of the greenback was also appropriate in the market,” a currency dealer said.

“We anticipate the rupee to trade around the current levels against the dollar in the sessions ahead.”

Dealers expect the local currency to hover at 161 against the dollar this month. However, analysts see the rupee to trade at 162 against the greenback by the end of the current fiscal year.