Gold prices fall Rs100/tola

KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market decreased Rs100/tola to Rs111,200/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Wednesday.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price went down Rs86 to Rs95,336, it added.

In the international market too, gold rates dropped $4 to $1,864/ounce.

Jewellers claimed gold prices in the local market remained Rs3,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.

However, silver rates stood the same at Rs1,220/tola. Rate of 10 grams silver also remained unchanged at Rs1,045.95, it added.