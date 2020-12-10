CDNS achieves Rs31bln revenue collection target

ISLAMABAD: The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has achieved the net revenue collection target of Rs31 billion by December 2, 2020, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The CDNS has set the annual collection target of Rs249 billion for the year 2020/21, compared with Rs352 billion for the previous year (2019/20) to enhance savings and promote savings culture in the country, the official added.

The CDNS has set Rs352 billion annual collection target for the year 2019/20, compared with Rs350 billion for the previous year 2018/19, he said, adding that the directorate has also revised and increased the gross target of Rs1,570 billion for the fiscal year 2019/20.

To a question on current revision of CDNS certificate profit rates applicable from October 14, 2020, the official said CDNS kept the same interest rate on the savings certificates investment due to the market situation and of Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIB) policy decision.

The interest rates of CDNS are linked with the policy of PIB, set by the State Bank of Pakistan, he said, adding that the rate of profit on defence savings, regular income savings, special savings and short-term certificates remained unchanged.

The senior official also said the profit rate on special saving certificates remained the same at 7.77 percent, defence saving certificates 8.49 percent, regular income saving certificates 8.04 percent and on pension and Shuhada welfare certificates the rate of profit has been retained.

The rate of profit on short-term certificates also remained unchanged, he said, adding that the three-month certificates now carry a profit rate of 6.66 percent, on six-month certificates rates remained the same at 6.80 percent and on nine-month certificates the rate were kept the same at 6.8 percent from 6.2 percent.

CDNS did not accept institutional investment, but only individual investment was encouraged to deposit for saving in the National Savings, he added.