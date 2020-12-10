PCJCCI proposes textile city

LAHORE: Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) has suggested establishment of Pakistan Textile City to attract local and foreign investors, a statement said on Wednesday.

The idea was floated by PCJCCI President S M Naveed during the think-tank session held at the chamber premises.

Textiles had always been serving the country as the backbone of industrial base, providing about 60 percent of foreign exchange earnings and employing around 40 percent of the workforce, he added.

Pakistan is the 8th largest exporter of textile products in Asia. This sector contributes 9.5 percent to the

GDP and provides employment to about 15 million people, ie, 30 percent of the 49 million workforce of the country.

Naveed requested the government to focus on this project that would not only help stabilise the economy, but would also pave the way for other industries related to textiles.

PCJCCI Senior Vice President Daud Ahmed said that Pakistan Textile City would be a public-private joint venture company.

This will be a mega project, driven by the government with a vision to develop and operate Pakistan’s first state-of-the-art industrial zone near seaport dedicated for the value-added textile sector.

PCJCCI Vice President Khalid Raffique Chaudhry said that one-window operation, uninterrupted electricity and gas supplies, captive power plant, dedicated water supply pipeline, combined effluent treatment plant, sewage and storm water drainage, firefighting system and portable water supply line are some of the salient features of the project.

A number of industries and work opportunities are related with the textile sector. For example, colours and dyes, plastics, printing, machinery, etc, are equally affected by booms or busts the in textile sector.