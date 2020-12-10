KPT chief assumes charge

KARACHI: Nadir Mumtaz Warraich has assumed additional charge of the Karachi Port Trust chairman for a period of three months, a statement said on Wednesday.

Warraich is an officer of civil services of Pakistan belonging to 16th CTP, it added.

He is a law graduate from S M Law College. Culmination of his outstanding professional career coupled with his strong academic background has made him a suitable candidate to take the additional charge of KPT chairman.

Prior to his current posting, he served as the additional secretary in the Ministry of Maritime Affairs. He also served as joint secretary (development) in the Ministry of Industries and Production in 2016 and earlier as

deputy secretary (development) in Petroleum Division, it said. Another distinction is that he hails from a naval family.