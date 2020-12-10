Likee world’s leading App to launch operations in Pakistan

Karachi: Likee, world’s leading global short video creation platform with around 150 million unique monthly users worldwide, is all set to launch its operations in Pakistan.

The platform has already crossed a million downloads mark in the country and is expected to make new records with the localized version launch.The Singapore-based app is unique in the sense that it offers users with the capability to easily create the videos and add special effects to them. The special effects can be four-dimensional, attractive and dynamic stickers as well as a video editing tool.

The planned launch is a timely step as Pakistan has a market of 76.38 million internet users, according to the estimates of the current year. Interestingly, the number of users increased during the past one year by 11 million. If we look at the social media users, it stands at 37 million as of now, according to the report.****