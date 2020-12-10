Mother, infant knocked dead by motorcyclist

A woman and her minor son were killed in a road accident on the Super Highway on Wednesday. The bodies were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where the woman was identified as 40-year-old Shamshad, wife of Akram, while her son as nine-month-old Salman.

According to the Site Super Highway police, the horrific accident took place when they got off an intercity passenger coach and were waiting for a rickshaw when a speedy motorcycle hit and killed them on the spot. The police said the motorcyclist managed to escape following the accident.

Teenager killed, man injured in separate incidents

A teenage boy was killed and another man wounded in firing incidents in Sohrab Goth on Wednesday. According to the Site Super Highway police, 17-year-old Ahsan, son of Hussain, was shot in Faqira Goth. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. He was shot once in the head.

Witnesses said the incident took place when a group of Afghan origin bandits were looting him and the boy offered resistance.

SHO Shahid Khan said the boy hailed from Bajaur Agency, and the family of the deceased was not cooperating with the police. The incident might have occurred due to personal enmity, he suspected.

Separately, 26-year-old Mubashir, son of Riaz, was shot and wounded in Sohrab Goth. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. Police said that the incident took place over offering resistance during a mugging bid.