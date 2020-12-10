Opposition for PA session

The lawmakers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan have jointly submitted a requisition notice to the Sindh Assembly for convening a session.

Submitted to the Sindh Assembly’ secretary, the requisition notice mentions the issues of the proposed draft of the Sindh Local Government bill, steps against the spread of the novel coronavirus, the devastation caused by monsoon rains, matters related to the Karachi Transformation Plan, street crimes, extra-judicial killings, narcotics sale, flour price and “a delay in the release of wheat by the Sindh government”. The opposition lawmakers said these matters should be discussed in the proposed session of the provincial assembly.