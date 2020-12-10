18 more coronavirus patients perish in Sindh

Eighteen more people have died due to Covid-19 and another 2,003 cases have been reported during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral disease reaching 3,099 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Wednesday that 12,582 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 2,003 people, or 16 per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 2,100,343 tests, which have resulted in 189,687 positive cases, which means that over nine per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 continues to stand at two per cent. He said that 23,096 patients are currently under treatment: 22,186 in self-isolation at home, 15 at isolation centres and 895 at hospitals, while 749 patients are in critical condition, of whom 92 are on life support.

He added that 1,451 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 163,492, which shows the recovery rate has fallen to 86.2 per cent.

The CM said that out of the 2,003 fresh cases of Sindh, 1,720 (or 86 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division alone: 593 of the cityâ€™s new patients are from District East, 537 from District South, 249 from District Central, 195 from District Korangi, 107 from District Malir and 39 from District West.

As for the other divisions of the province, Hyderabad has reported 68 new cases, Shaheed Benazirabad 21, Sujawal 19, Jamshoro 16, Badin 15, Umerkot 14, Ghotki 13, Sanghar 10, Thatta nine, Kambar and Larkana eight each, Shikarpur six, Sukkur and Tando Allahyar four each, Naushehroferoze and Kashmore three each, Jacobabad two, and Khairpur and Mirpurkhas one each, he added. The chief executive advised the people of Sindh to comply with the standard operating procedures issued by his provincial government to limit the transmission of the novel coronavirus and stay safe from Covid-19.