close
Thu Dec 10, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
December 10, 2020

Erdogan arrives in Azerbaijan for Karabakh victory celebrations

World

AFP
December 10, 2020

Baku: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Azerbaijan on Wednesday to join nationwide celebrations marking his close ally’s victory against Armenia in their conflict for control of disputed territory.

Azerbaijani First Deputy Prime Minister Yaqub Eyyubov greeted Turkey’s presidential couple as they got off the plane at the international airport in the capital Baku, state-run news agency Azertac reported Wednesday. The Turkish leader’s visit to Azerbaijan was an opportunity to celebrate together the "glorious victory" against Armenia for control of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, Erdogan’s office said ahead of his arrival. On Thursday, the Turkish leader is expected to hold talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev and preside over a military parade.

Latest News

More From World