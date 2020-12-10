FireEye breached by elite attackers

SAN FRANCISCO: Hacker fighting firm FireEye on Tuesday said its own defences were breached by sophisticated attackers who stole "Red Team" tools used to test customers’ computer systems.

While the hackers had yet to be identified, their tactics and targets led FireEye to believe it was a state-sponsored attack "by a nation with top-tier offensive capabilities." "The hack of a premier cybersecurity firm demonstrates that even the most sophisticated companies are vulnerable to cyber-attacks," said US Senator Mark Warner, a Democrat who is vice chairman of the senate Select Committee on Intelligence.

"We have come to expect and demand that companies take real steps to secure their systems, but this case also shows the difficulty of stopping determined nation-state hackers." It did not appear any customer data was stolen from FireEye, or that the taken tools have been used in other attacks.