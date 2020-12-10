Khashoggi’s murder files

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!

NEW YORK: A New York judge on Wednesday ordered US intelligence agencies to acknowledge they possess a tape recording of the 2018 murder of Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi, in a ruling hailed by rights activists. The judge also instructed the Central Intelligence Agency and Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) to explain why they are withholding the tape and a CIA report on the gruesome killing.