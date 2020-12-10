close
Thu Dec 10, 2020
AFP
December 10, 2020

Germany mulls lifting ban on deportations to Syria

World

AFP
December 10, 2020

BERLIN: Five years after Germany let in hundreds of thousands of refugees, many from Syria, the coalition government is at loggerheads over whether to lift a ban on deportations to the war-torn country.

The ban on expelling Syrians to their devastated homeland, in place since 2012 and extended several times, is due to expire at the end of the year. The subject will be on the agenda of a four-day conference of Germany´s 16 state interior ministers and federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer starting Wednesday.

