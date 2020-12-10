Johnson says ‘a good deal’ still possible with EU

LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday said a post-Brexit trade deal was still possible, as he prepared to head to Brussels to meet European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen.

"A good deal is still there to be done. I look forward to discussing it with Commissioner von der Leyen tonight," he told parliament. But Johnson undermined hopes of a breakthrough by again taking aim at European efforts to ensure Britain still abides by competition rules after January 1.