Four scholars receive PhD degrees

LAHORE:Punjab University has awarded four PhD degrees to the scholars. Muhammad Akram Riaz received PhD degree in the subject of Applied Psychology after approval of his thesis “Acculturation and Mental Health Outcomes among International Students in Pakistan”, Hafiza Sadiya Iqbal in the subject of Education after approval of her thesis “A Study of Decision Making Styles of Academic Managers, Faculty Commitment and Quality Assurance in Public Sector Universities of Punjab”, Hamna Tariq in the subject of Molecular Biology after approval of her thesis “Search for a New Gene Involved in Hearing Impairment” and Naadia Akhtar in the subject of Physics after approval of her thesis “Synthesis and Characterisation of ZrTiO4 Based Doped Ferroelectric Ceramic Materials”.