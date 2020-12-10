close
Thu Dec 10, 2020
December 10, 2020

Awareness being raised about women’s rights: minister

Lahore

December 10, 2020

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Women Development Ashifa Riaz on Wednesday said the Women Development Department (WDD) was creating awareness among women about various platforms related to women’s rights laws.

She expressed these views during review meeting on departmental performance here at the Women Development Secretariat. The provincial minister said the WDD was conveying the message of protection of women’s rights to every common lady. Ashifa Riaz said that awareness was being created regarding peace building.

