Sirajul Haq seeks lawyers’ role in democratic culture

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Siraj-ul-Haq has urged the lawyer community to play their role in strengthening the democratic culture in Pakistan.

Addressing a reception in honour of the newly-elected members of the Punjab Bar Council at Mansoora on Wednesday, he said the dream to transfer Pakistan into real Islamic welfare state could not be materialised without the vibrant support of the lawyer community. He regretted that democracy could not flourish in Pakistan in past 70 years due to different factors and one of them was rigging in almost every election. Therefore, he said, the political parties should sit together to bring reforms in election process. He said free and fair polls were the need of the country.

He alleged that the PTI government had fully exposed before the masses in two and half years and it seemed that people were no more ready to listen to the government’s tall claims. He said many parties which were part of the PDM were also well-recognised in the public. Both sides of the political divide (the PTI and the PDM), he said, should stop befooling the masses and adopt a serious attitude to address the country’s problems.

Sirajul Haq condemned the arrest of the opposition parties’ workers, saying the political parties had the constitutional right to hold protest rallies. Meanwhile, Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar and former chief minister Manzoor Wattoo visited Mansoora to offer condolences with Senator Siraj-ul-Haq on the demise of his mother.